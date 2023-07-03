Editor: The much-heralded new “community gathering place” pictured in the June 28 edition shall cost an estimated $2.7 million to complete plus the cities purchase price of $1.2 million and the consultant/design fees are offensive! The “park” as pictured should look all too familiar to viewers, a circle with a line through it.
A symbol that represents “cancel” or “stop”, a universal sign to indicate the path our city council could and should take. What is left of the prize money from the 20/20 Vision plan contest, a grant of 1 mil and a wish to receive more financial aid from the National Parks Service in all probability shall not meet final cost estimates in 2024 dollars.
