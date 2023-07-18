Editor: The revised mixed use development proposal near Rotary Park heads back to the Planning Commission. It appears the Planning and Zoning Commission has forgotten their “Mission Statement”, especially on this debacle. Where do they “provide for a well-balanced, functional, and aesthetically pleasing addition to the community? through application of adopted land use, as well as discretional site and architectural review.” This complex is already a planned disaster. A building code waiver has been requested to increase building height 5 feet, a restaurant, not a fast-food place?, with a drive-thru window times two, 3 retail stores, 24 Two-bedroom apartments with gated parking for 40 cars and 12 bicycles in an age of 2 cars per household. This project needs more than a traffic study! It requires some thought to either build retail businesses and a restaurant or a housing complex, not this mixed bag of a commercial/residential use that shall cause numerous parking and traffic problems. Picture a holiday weekend with both lanes in use at the restaurant windows, weekend shoppers, dine-in visitors at the restaurant and residents all home with guests and the toys associated with a river community. Hello! McFly! Hello, anybody home McFly!
Joseph Vetter
