Editor: I have been venting for days to my now numbed-out husband, time to take it to the people!
First, I have talked to the mayor, back in early March, when I felt he needed to at the least close hotels and bars after seeing bars packed to the max. His reply was that he couldn’t do it and the governor had to call it! Again, the governor has to decide about people traveling mainly from California just to use the river!
Let’s get to the reality that our mayor and his business cohorts in this town are all about the money.
We’re not going to stop Californians from coming to use our beautiful lake. Nope, not going to stop them at the border, check their ID to see if they live in Needles or Laughlin and have a reason to be here.
From personal experience I watch two houses on our block that are used part time by California visitors. They come for a weekend or a week, no doubt to help entertain themselves and their kids.
They are using the lake, buying limited goods we have in the stores and more important they are failing to follow the federal guidelines and their state orders of “shelter in place.”
I am sure at some time in your life you have been stopped by a police officer and you had no idea that there was an obscure law he or she could use to cite you if they were inclined to do so.
There are a hundred of traffic laws on the books to use to slow down crossings.
So why not put a police officer out there on a Friday night, using a traffic law to at the least fine them and the word will get out to stay out. A check of their address will tell the officer that they are either from Laughlin coming to by some essentials, or an Orange County resident wanting to fish in a trout competition or just hang.
Joy A. Mundy
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.