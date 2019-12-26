Editor: Could it be those two Department of Homeland Security agents involved in a human traffickign investigation in Lake Havasu City are dead? Could it be the "transnational criminal organization" mentioned in last week's front page story is larger and stronger than any American wants to believe? Could organized crime be so large here in our country —now in our county — and so powerful that our government entities do not have what it would take to stop it?
Can we as citizens of Arizona make a difference? We can. If enough of us are alarmed and even frightened by the failure of the Mohave County law enforcement's bust here in our County and will take a few minutes to write our thoughts and questions to DHS and to our Arizona Senators, we may well be able to hold some sway: The Department of Homeland Security website offers opportunity for citizens to write: hotline.oig.dhs.gov/#step-1 and here is an email address for DHS: dhs-oig.officepublicaffairs@oig.dhs.gov . Phone numbers for our Senators: Martha McSally 202-224 2235, and Krysten Sinema, 202-224-452. Edmond Burke's truth, spoken in the 1700s to England's House of Commons is just as true for today, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing."
Joy L. Smith
Lake Havasu City
