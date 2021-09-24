Last Sunday First Communion was celebrated at church. We watched as these little darlings were called up to the altar, two girls and two boys. The children were dressed “to the tee,” with the little girls wearing beautiful white gowns. They were followed to the altar by parents and grandparents. In a few moments they would receive communion for the first time in their little lives. This sacrament of receiving “the Eucharist” is a practice that has followed many throughout life.
But, lo, what do I see in the one child’s hand? It’s a lollipop! How apropos, going to first communion with a lollipop. A little added support never hurts. As I watched this morning, what delight it was to see the child holding the paper she was to read in one hand and the lollipop in the other.
It reminded me of how we adults may relate while going to communion, sometimes a lollipop would help. Often I wonder, is my soul in good stead, or is there something in my life . . . some foible of my human nature that I should be confessing before partaking of this holy bread?
There is little doubt that the entirety of life will see us asking God to help us let go of something . . . something that” tastes so good” yet has no warranted place in a believer’s life. One woman, while sick in bed, told of what she called her “hidden sin.” (Sometimes God has His best chance for speaking to us when awe are flat on our backs looking at the ceiling.) She couldn’t seem to stop gossiping when she got together with her friends. She said, “Do you think God can understand how being with my friends is important to me . . . and how if I didn’t join in—I would not fit in? If I just sat there, they would think I am judging them.”
For sure, gossip is a crimson sin, something that can actually end another’s good reputation.
How wonderful it is to know God forgives and has the best in store for us.
Isaiah 1:18-19, is one of my favorite Scriptures that brings amazing comfort to us as we get glimpses of ourselves, knowing our desire to be fully cleansed is a ubiquitous process. Thankfully He understands and has made way for us release our guilt and shame, saying,
“Come now, and let us reason together,”
Says the LORD,
Though your sins are like scarlet,
They shall be as white as snow;
Though they are red like crimson,
They shall be as wool.
If you are willing and obedient,
You shall eat the good of the land;
But if you refuse and rebel . . .
[Well, let’s just say things aren’t going to work out so well . . .]
Years ago a Roman Catholic priest told me he was on his way to hear the confessions of a group of seven-year-olds as they prepared to receive communion for the first time. He described listening to little kids confess what they see in themselves as sins was like “being bit to death by baby ducks.”
God loves us so much. Even though we are adults, we are His children. Surely, He wants us to know He is ever ready to cleanse our souls—and that we have only to ask.
For certain, being freshly forgiven at the Communion rail is by far better than a lollipop!
Joy Le Page Smith is a board certified clinical chaplain, mental health counselor, author of four books, available at healinglifespain.com or Amazon.com. Her website blogs are interactive; comments are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.