It has been a privilege to write this column weekly for the past two years. However, I can no longer dependably write, as I have taken a position at the hospital in which the majority of my “thought life” is “on the job.” I have treasured the encouraging comments you wrote on my website at www.healinglifespain.com. Thank you for your support. When possible I will write within my web blog for continued reading.
We all have stories. Could you be ready to write yours? It is my turn to encourage you to perhaps briefly tell of how you came to have faith in God. After telling Brandon Bowers, editor of Today’s News-Herald, about this new idea, he liked it. So this column space could now contain stories written by readers. The best would speak of how and when faith came to your life — that includes one or more unforgettable consequences. The column’s title could be changed from “By the Book” to “This is my story.” So, if you like this idea, please send your story to Brandon Bowers. His email is editor@havasunews.com.
Below, Tim Ellis will be the first to tell of his encounter with God:
“While growing up, my mother read the Bible to us as a family at breakfast. We attended church regularly and I was happy to participate. Then, at age 13, I decided I wanted to leave home and live with my biological father. My parents divorced when I was 7. Gary, my Stepdad, and mom did not want me to make that move. It was very painful for Mom, but no pleading or reasoning worked. Nothing against them, but — I was gone!
This was a time of drifting . . . away from home and hearth, but also from my faith. Jesus Christ had been my mainstay — even during the tragedy of my best buddy being accidentally hung at age 10. But, when I left home, I also left God behind. Still, truth be told, God didn’t leave me.
Now, as a man of 62 — I think back on my life and am amazed at how Christ drew me back. One day, while standing by an enormous tree contemplating a disturbing challenge, I knew the “bad” situation I faced to be self-inflicted. It came to mind that I could ask God for courage and strength to get through it. I wanted to feel His presence in my life, again. So, I found myself pleading with God for help.
Soon after that, an opportunity came for me to take a weekend and attend a church camp. An inner urging toward experiencing God in my life, again, was beginning to gain even more attention. So, I hoped two days away would help me work with some questions . . . and get back into having a sense of life holding meaning and purpose. Had I made a mistake in deciding to do life on my own? Was “doing my own thing” what got me into the mess I was in?
So, I decided to go. There surely had to be something better than I’d been living. While there, during community prayer, I suddenly felt a hand on my shoulder. But, when I looked back to see who it was, there was no one there. At the close of the service the pastor asked people who wanted God in their lives to come forward for prayer. I found myself leaving my seat to join those who were moving toward the front.
How can I explain what was happening in my soul? There isn’t any way. But I will always remember that evening, while in prayer with the pastor. I was profoundly touched by an inexplicable Power. Consequently, my life was unforgettably impacted.
As I recommitted my soul to my Heavenly Father something major was restored within! I knew I was loved! Without a doubt life holds purpose and I could find peace in that.
In a moment’s time, I knew “God is real!” That truth was flooding my soul while standing at the altar. God was showing me — He was there for me. A new challenge arose. A challenge of letting God take the lead in my life, so I could return to the faith of my earliest years. I took that challenge wholeheartedly.
Decades have passed since then. One of my greatest hopes, now, is for others who feel as overwhelmed as I did, way back then, to know that being in relationship with God truly is an amazing and exciting way to live out one’s life. God saw my inner longings—and when I reached out, He let me know, “Hey, guy, I’m here!” That was the “hand” I felt on my shoulder. His Holy Spirit, living within, has been guiding my life ever since. I’m sure this was and is —“meant to be.”
Joy Le Page Smith is a board certified clinical chaplain, mental health counselor, author of four books, available at healinglifespain.com or Amazon.com.
