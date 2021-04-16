How do we come to know God who is Father and Creator of all? The One who’s vocalized words we have yet to hear? This One who we have never seen? One whose hand we’ve never touched?
A little story told by a friend bears a poignant point.
A man, a self-proclaimed atheist stayed home by the fire on Christmas Eve while his wife attended mass. Idly, he wandered to the window and stared into the darkness, lit softly by moon and snow. A flock of birds pecked about for food around his porch.
Knowing it would be slim pickings he took some bird seed to the front door, sprinkled it about and waited. But, fear forced the birds to keep distance.
Back inside, the man went again to the window. He thought, “Maybe I could sprinkle seed in the garage and open the door. With the light on, they might see the seed, enter, eat and be warm.” But the birds, fearful of such a huge being, could not trust his plan or follow his lead.
Then, caught by enthusiasm, the man thought: “If only I could become a bird! I could lead them easily. They would understand what I want of them; they would no longer be afraid.”
Suddenly, he came face to face with the meaning of Christmas, saying: “This is what God achieved through Jesus.” He realized by becoming human, the Father could have an intimate connection with those whom He loves—even to eat, laugh and dance with them. Most of all, He could teach them His ways and demonstrate His plan.
The simple story of a man who cared for birds displays the longing heart of the One who loves us. It was through sending Jesus that Father God could come to move, walk and talk revealing Himself and His great love.
He told us how to “come in out of the cold,” and enter the kingdom of warmth by giving up our fears, our need to control, our tendencies to manipulate, so that we can accept the righteousness, peace and Joy provided by His spirit. He came to bring us freedom. And He introduced us to the Father by saying, “Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father.”
A few months ago, I prayed earnestly to receive a clear concept of this Father who loved us that much. I wanted to comprehend – if only to the smallest degree—something about his personality.
I began an exercise which powerfully opened my eyes. It is one anyone can try. Make a list of the people who have most inspired or helped you in life. The “heroes,” the teachers, closest friends who are vividly ensconced in your memory. Carefully identify the characteristics experienced with each one of these people.
Now, write the characteristics you saw in each one. This can form a portrait—a portrait of the Father, the one who created us. Each of the characteristics, each talent, gift and ability we admire or have benefited from within others was first a part of Him, imparted for the common good of all.
For me, two hours were spent, identifying all the characteristics and giftedness I have ever seen or heard of in any and all who came to mind while working steadily with pen and paper.
It is awesome, trying to envision One Being with all of these attributes while attempting to capture a glimpse of God, the Father of life and love. Imagine it: He is sincere, honest, stable, a master of excellence; He is creative, inventive, ingenuous and resourceful; He is fruitful, productive and diligent; He is enthusiastic, warm and caring; He is witty and musical—able to laugh and treasure intimate moments; He is supportive yet challenging—firm but fair; He is affirming, generous and winsome. These are surely only a few of God’s attributes.
Attempting glimpses of God, can bring the possibility of a new appreciation for every person we encounter. Each one who walks this earth, holds a bit of God’s Self waiting to be discovered.
Finding these glimpses of God’s essence in others can become a testament of our His presence within each one of us.
Of course, we are not God. Not perfect. Because of this, there are lots of opportunities to do the God-like thing: forgive and continue to love. Scripture declares we are made “in His own image.” We have the great quest of living up to what we know of God—and also through the “glimpses” gained through the people who surround us.
Joy Le Page Smith is a board certified clinical chaplain, author of four books, available at www.healinglifespain.com or Amazon.com. Her website blogs are interactive; comments are appreciated.
