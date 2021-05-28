Do you ever feel dumb—unable to think as fast as you would like? Or, unable to accomplish things as quickly as circumstances seem to demand? Maybe feeling “less than” at times? I have and frequently do.
A parent’s early messages such as “Come down off your high horse,” and “Don’t get too big for your britches,” can carry excess weight. For sure, siblings can be “good” at deflating a kid’s developing ego through daunting retorts.
Unfortunately, we are mostly prone to see and accept our perceived limitations. We deny or minify the fine, beautiful facets of our natures, thus failing to value the down to earth, home spun side of ourselves. Or, we could think of ourselves as strong, gifted, power-filled—and of great worth . . . a creature of tremendous beauty, or “Mr. Atlas” with a brain to be admired?” imagine what could happen if that became a daily “mantra?”
After all, we gain empowerment by focusing on our gifts and our strengths rather than our weaknesses.
And, who is going to stand up for our strengths unless we see and find them in ourselves?
Our ego is the aspect of personality that mediates between environmental demands, conscience, and instinctual needs to provide themselves with positive inner feedback. Unfortunately, many children grow up without much strength in their egos, which sees them grow up with more negativism about themselves than self-assurance.
This provides ground for developing beliefs like, “Life is hard, something to be endured,” and “It’s every man for himself; do everything you can to reach the top of the heap.” Such messages about the meaning and purpose of life are crippling.
Recalling, here, words of Scott Peck, MD, in The Road Less Traveled. He saw how grace plays a role in the formation of a human being. He assures us that without the grace of God, many with fragile, wounded egos would have perished along the way. Fortunately, God does get involved.
Every time our Creator finds us in even the slightest listening stance He wants us to know we have a lot to offer—and that life is an exciting adventure, meant to be enjoyed. We are intended to explore and find meaningful service, making our own path “a road less traveled.
John Powell, S.J., in Fully Human Fully Alive, writes of the importance of correcting our “life vision,” replacing misconceptions of reality formed in early stages of growth. It takes work. It isn’t easy—and it takes work. But we are up to it, for we can do hard things!
Powell writes that identifying the misconceptions that affect our view of life takes place when we follow negative emotions back to their source. Ask, “What basic belief lies behind the feeling I am having?” Honestly facing our true inner moorings means we resist thoughts like, “I shouldn’t feel this way.” Otherwise, the tendency to gulp down our feelings is pervasive and doing so, long-term, can make us sick.
It takes valuing one’s self to develop the best self-esteem we can muster. Otherwise we hobble through life pretending we don’t feel hurt when we do, wearing masks portraying what we want others to believe about us. Having confidence in ourselves and who we are, does not come easily but it pays off hugely!
God wants to help us figure out who we really are. He speaks to us through nature, through people, dreams, events, and especially through Scripture. “Fear not, nor be afraid. I am with you wherever you go,” (Joshua 9:1).
He “speaks,” too, in the quietness of a stilled mind. Mostly what comes, within that quiet space, is a sense of being accompanied. There is a sweetness and softness felt. And, words are “heard” at times. Words like, “You are fine; you are mine. There is a purpose . . . a plan. Let me lead. I’ve got your hand.”
These are the messages that allow us to k now God is there for us, making this an exciting adventure. When we place our trust in Him, God brings understanding into the tragedies and the pain, which makes us stretch and grow. Our part is to leave spaces in life for reflection, solitude, silence. And, then to receive, and believe.
Through this process, the Master Teacher enables us to enter into true humility, wherein we honestly accept our strengths, gifts and goodness, alongside our moments of weakness.
God’s purpose is to bring us into wholeness, into solidly seeing—and believing—the image of God is stamped deep on our human souls. Then it is possible to become what Saint Irenaeus of the second century claimed, “The glory of God is a human being fully alive.”
Oh, that we might listen and learn all that the Master has to teach us.”
Joy Le Page Smith is a board certified clinical chaplain, mental health counselor, author of four books, available at healinglifespain.com or Amazon.com. Her website blogs are interactive; comments are appreciated.
