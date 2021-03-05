An exasperating experience happened last week while working with an offshore tech about a software problem. Upon calling for help, the cue was looping; I couldn’t get a person. Then upon reaching one, he could not find my account. Forty-five minutes had passed!
People talk about “losing their religion. “Rankled, in the moment, I lost my perspective. Words like “d_ _ and h_ _ _,” were trying to surface. Yikes! I never swear! Now, my temper became the bigger concern. When I asked the Lord, “Help me understand what is behind this anger,” an old memory arose. Funny how early-life happenings can come vividly alive affecting a current situation.
What happened to trigger my anger and produce my energized tongue needed attention? But, first it was important to follow the advice I so frequently give to others: “Honor your emotions and identify old messages derived from wounds of the past—that can still affect your life.” Yes. There it was. The old memory had engrained a message. And, it was that message while working with the off-shore tech that forcefully came alive, “They didn’t care enough!” So, I am back to the drawing board for more inner work.
Once we get a taste of the freedom that comes with healing our emotional wounds, we are more inclined to invest time for dealing with difficult emotions and forgiving the past. Joyfulness results, springing up from the soul.
The truth is this: We can’t reach our max in wholeness by putting a lid on our difficult feelings.
Why? Because doing so also finds us capping off most of our joy as well. Ideally, we reckon with feelings that are difficult to handle, versus pushing those down deep inside.
What a great pleasure it is to work through the pain and begin to praise God for all the goodness in our lives. Soon, more and more excitement, enthusiasm, gladness, and peace of heart are present. These are the keys to living a life of emotional freedom. We can live on “the celebration side.” Voile!
Through the ages, wisdom has flowed to humanity. Socrates once said, “Know thyself.” He knew well that “the life which is unexamined is not worth living.” Then, William Shakespeare wrote, “To thine own self be true.” These writers urge us to examine our hearts. King David’s words, after he looked within, are common to my own. He cried out, “Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me,” (Psalms 51:10). The greatest of all wisdom comes to play when, after examining, we align our lives with what God wants of us. With God’s help, our hearts are made clean, and we are back on the ”solid ground” of righteous living wherein we respect ourselves, enjoy others, and abide within God’s intentions.
If we, as believers, can’t rejoice, but instead live and act as if life on earth is a trial to be endured—we are not living in truth. This world is only a brief part of eternal existence. Actually, we are just passing through. Life here, presents us with an opportunity to learn how to become more and more deeply involved with the Lord, our Creator. It is within this wonderful privilege that we hear God’s call and find how best we can develop our gifts and meaningfully serve the needs of our families and others.
Jesus talked much about joy, even as He neared the shadow of the cross. And, for sure, there is joy in the presence of the Lord. We can feel that joy and that Presence while reading Scripture. Within those pages, the character and wondrous nature of God shows up. We see that our Creator wants the best for us. We are meant to enjoy our lives and this beautiful earth.
Joy comes when we capture some of the essence of what God and His goodness is about. The Bible says us to, “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things” (Phil 4:4-7).
Contrary to what some people believe regarding a Christian’s life, God doesn’t limit our potential and possibilities.
Rather, God vastly expands them.
Joy Le Page Smith is a Board certified clinical chaplain, mental health counselor and author of four books. See her books and blogs at her interactive website: healing-with-Joy.com
