A recent column was about getting back to “The Book” and trusting God has the whole world in His hands as the beloved song goes. More recently, while talking about the pandemic with one of my sons, he said, “Mom, I look at all the masks and wonder if God has said ‘Shut up!’ to everyone on the globe.’” We talked a little bit about what God might wish we would listen for at this astounding point in history. I immediately thought of the Scripture, “Be still and know that I am God.”
Each of us could look at our lives and ask God, “Is there something I’m not seeing within myself that You see—something You know needs changing for the betterment of my life and the lives of others?”
Huge, effectual changes in global living have transpired during recent history. I have lived long enough to see these changes. Some are beneficial and others are not so good for humankind, deserving our consideration and contemplation.
For instance, hundreds of thousands of unborn children are treated “coup de grace” in their mother’s womb. This became legal while many among us, regrettably, did nothing, or not enough to stop it. Now, according to Congressman Kevin McCarthy, “The United States is one of just seven countries in the world allowing abortion on demand all the way through the 30th week of a pregnancy!”
Please do not misunderstand, I am not saying that God has sent this pandemic to chasten us. Notwithstanding, within history and also throughout Scripture there are sure indicators that humankind has suffered over wrong decisions. In fact, there are several arenas pertaining to our global dwelling that we will do well to ponder closely. For instance, how about the growing need for taking better care of the earth, our beloved turf? After all, life is all about learning; a Scriptural admonition sweetly reminds us of God’s love ( “My son, do not despise the chastening of the Lord, nor detest His correction; for whom the Lord loves He corrects, just as a father the son in whom he delights. Happy is the man who finds wisdom. . .” (Proverbs 3: 11-13).
Whether you are Pro-life or Pro-choice is not the topic of this column. I am simply asking the question, could it possibly be that the global village has come to a “standstill” while a benevolent God is calling us to consider the full scope of what He has entrusted us to govern?
Change will come when we ask God to guide us as we seek the best possible path. This can cause “ripples on the pond” affecting us individually, yes, but also nationally, even internationally.
Thirty years ago an amazing event took place in Idaho, our home state. I was one of those who stood up and spoke against abortion in a Joint House and Senate committee. Seven hundred people attended and listened patiently while 155 scheduled speakers delivered impassioned messages for five hours. There were 10 abortion measures before the Idaho Legislature at that time. A 3 - 1 ratio resulted after 112 of us spoke on what being Pro-life meant and 43 related what it meant to them to be Pro-choice.
During that time in American history the Pro-life stance was by far most prevalent. Those of us of Pro-life persuasion became complacent.
Meanwhile, those of the Pro-choice persuasion knew they had to work double time to convince others to believe abortion should be a personal choice.
And, that is what happened. Obviously, those of us of Pro-life persuasion need to see how little we did to solidly oppose it.
One of the most profoundly encouraging aspects of that meeting held three decades back at Idaho’s Joint House and Senate Committee meeting was its peaceful observance with no disturbances or tendencies toward hatred or violence.
It is wonderful when we can meet peacefully, agreeing to disagree while also caring about one another. We have a right to speak up for what we believe. But, holding respect for the lives and worth of others—even when we strongly disagree with them—is essential, to be held sacred above our party or stance.
”Coup de theatre” (translated “change”) can take place when those we have elected to serve in Congress hold the needs of the people above their personal and party goals. Calls and letters hold weight. Through them, we indicate what we want them to initiate and support. We are still a democracy; we have voice in this country.
A bad attitude toward national leaders serves only to shoot ourselves in the foot.
This column is about allowing ourselves to ponder regarding the pandemic. “Is God wanting to speak to each and every one of us? And, are we willing to examine our hearts and our lives, when holding intention to hear what God may desire to speak, in His” still small voice?” Are we willing to examine our attitudes and how we are treating one another? We will definitely hear within when we persist in asking, “Please, Lord, let me hear from You?” Then, to listen.
Joy Smith is a board certified clinical chaplain, mental health counselor and author of three books. Find more at healing-with-Joy.com
