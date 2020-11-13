Scripture describes a time when Jesus is asleep in the boat while the disciples are in a panic. A storm is threatening to capsize them. The disciples called to the Lord saying, “Master, master, we perish.”
Jesus arose from sleep and called for all to calm down, putting a stop to their alarm.
He said, “Why are you fearful, O you of little faith?” (Matthew 8:26).
How fortunate we are to have a Master who is greater than whoever is going to lead this country. It is the Lord God. The Good News of Jesus tells us there is a higher kingdom than what is here on earth. What’s of great importance is the fact we are God’s elect.
We did what American democracy expects: We cast our votes indicating our choice to select or re-elect a President. Now, we have storm clouds galore—and God alone knows how long it will take before these will roll away. But roll away, they will!
Meanwhile, whether we are Democrat or Republican, the right thing to do is to “Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you,” (Matthew 6:33). That is our promise.
When campaign results set off alarms about future governance we must do all we can to put fears aside and keep level heads. Beyond that, we must take the be-all and end-all to God in prayer and know He has heard.
Once we have set to rest all we can, it makes sense to “let go and let God.” Honoring His Word:
“Set your mind on things above, not on things on the earth . . . . And let the peace of God rule in your hearts . . . and be thankful,” (Colossians 3: 2 and 15).
Planted within each of us is conscience. Perhaps the greatest part of one’s being is “conscience.” For those whose consciences are not “seared,” we hear that inner voice. That voice that guides us as to what is right and what is wrong.
In the midst of the storm, Jesus is always “in the boat.” And, He knows what’s going on. As we draw closer to Him, and ask for His help, the Lord can calm the inner storm that can be felt so heavily.
There are questions for each and every one of us to address: First, “What does God want to do through me in this life?” And, “What does God want for our country?” We can prayerfully discern responses to these two questions. What comes from the depths of our hearts will be true for each.
For sure, we must speak—respectfully—as participants in the governing of our country, regardless of who has won the election, and regardless of our party affiliations. Who isn’t guilty of not having done that enough? What we dare not do is to allow our leaders, whether Democrat or Republican, to make laws without hearing what comes from our consciences as Christians.
From the roots of the land, let’s find our voices and speak up, praising God for the freedom to do so. Going forward, let’s communicate what we want to see happen in this country while being grateful and prayerful. Let’s not forget that Scripture tells us to intercede in prayer “. . . for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.” By our behavior at a time like this, we can exhibit the knowledge of God’s truth.
Yes, at times, retaining the reins or relinquishing the reins of governance is not easily achieved. But we can do hard things. In America, it is our right and privilege to speak up, respectfully sharing ideas and proposals. Party leaders do listen. They know that soon enough they, too, will need votes in order to stay in office. When enough people speak up, we plant seeds on fertile ground. Politicians stand on ground depended on “people support.” We are not enemies; we are fellow Americans.
Disappointments and frustrations are part and partial to getting through this life. But, let’s set aside judgments, roll up our sleeves and see what our hearts lead us to do.
And, living “by the Book” finds us reading it perpetually!
Joy Le Page Smith is a Board certified clinical chaplain, mental health counselor and author of four books. See her books at healing-with-Joy.com or Amazon.com.
