Two Appaloosa colts ran about ever so carefree in my father’s pasture. They were beautiful and Dad seemed to have done a good job with them. I recall, here, what my father said back then, while still alive and working in his corral:
“You know those colts of mine? While watching them the other day, I realized the relationship between my belonging to God and those horses belonging to me.
“I am responsible for those horses. I bought them, paid for them. Put them in my pasture. I irrigate that pasture, bring in hay, mend the fences, and meet all their needs. And, I know if I am going to use those horses, I will have to train them. ”
Dad said, “This is the way it is with God. He has bought us with the blood of His Son, Jesus Christ. Now, if we truly trust in His redemption—act as if we belong to Him, obey His commands—He will take care of our every need. He will even be able to prepare us for His use.”
The conversation with Dad was relevant to the circumstances in Gary’s and my life at that time. Gary had just lost his job. After working as a ticket agent for Greyhound since age 18 for 26 years. He lost his job, along with all Greyhound station employees; the Boise terminal became a commissioned agency.
Gary was designated as the commissioned agent to operate the terminal going forward. I helped with a few light duties; so the two of us worked arduously during the following seven weeks. However, after 26 years with Greyhound, Gary decided 12-16 hour days seven days a week was too much.
We could not envision living our lives that way, so we paid our bills, said our “goodbyes” and closed the book on Greyhound. At age 44, Gary began doing the college scene “with a six-pack of Geritol.” For the next four years he was a fulltime student at Boise State University studying in the field of radiology.
Having a paycheck all those years was a bit addicting. And, while grappling with readjusting, I remembered Dad’s words, “If we really belong to God—I mean really belong to Him, and are giving Him what He paid for—we are His responsibility and not our own.”
Psalm 91 speaks of dwelling in a place of trust, “abiding in the shelter of the Almighty,” a place of total dependence on a Master who provides and protects. These are words we have read often, yet can be more readily embraced and understood once our will becomes aligned with the will of our Master. It is like when the gate is down . . . work done . . . and whistling is heard. New pastures become known.
We are creatures of comfort and unless God allows some pressure to be applied we do not grow. Unlike the ponies in Dad’s pasture, we are made in the likeness and image of God, called and chosen, charted for a course to become the mature children of God spoken of in John 1:12.
About the time we settle in, thinking we have gained some ground, our faith is tested and often found wanting.
The Apostle Paul described believers as being changed, “From glory to glory,” through the trials of life. We become more patient, more humble and malleable. As we turn our angst and uncertainty over to Him, our Heavenly Father turns it all to gain. We are trusted; chosen for training and equipping—soon to serve others.
He is looking for our total trust. Otherwise, why would this be the most repeated command of Scripture, “Do not be afraid,” and the most frequent promise, “I will be with you”?
Father, help me to really trust you. Teach me Your ways. Grant me the grace to follow Your will rather than to jump fences, kick up my heels and go my own willful way.
Joy Le Page Smith is a board certified clinical chaplain, author of four books, available at www.healinglifespain.com or Amazon.com. Her website blogs are interactive; comments are appreciated.
