Christmas is here. Up to now we have done our scrambling, the hurrying and scurrying for finding those “just right gifts,” albeit pandemic sized, for each on our lists.
Once in a while we hear of someone purchasing a gift for themselves. That’s kosher. But there is usually an embarrassed little laugh that comes with the telling of it. Why should that be? Jesus reminded us to Love and honor God, and in what sounds like the same breath, He asks us to “love your neighbor as yourself.”
I would like to suggest a gift that we could give to ourselves with no cash lay out. No monthly payments hazarding 2021. Living in the now could be one of the greatest gifts ever received. It is something we alone can give to ourselves. And, doing so will benefit everyone around us. (Even God and the neighbors.)
Notice how ”the now” is where children live. Given the passing of time, most of us adults have forgotten how to do that. Life finds us letting that go. As adults, we are habitually inclined to press toward tomorrow, next week, or what we can make happen years from now. Yet, the habit of favoring elusive tomorrows with fervor and anticipation robs our todays.
When we are not projecting our thoughts into the future, we regress into the past. But what of “this moment”—as living is best done in the now.
Some hold a rather fatalistic view of the future, as Matthew Prior wrote in Human Life, “What trifling coil do we poor mortals keep; Wake, eat and drink, evacuate, and sleep.” Yet, life is so much more. A 16th century monk said it best: “Not where I live do I breath, but where I love.”
The Bible says we carry a precious treasure within these “earthen vessels.” This takes pondering to perceive the truth of it.
Jesus spoke of the Kingdom of God being within us, righteousness (right doing), peace and joy in the Holy Spirit, as Romans 14:17 explains.
It seems the glory of God is most fully seen in us humans when we are daily submitting ourselves to the essence of that spiritual kingdom. This exemplifies enjoying the now.
Of course, living in the now, does not always mean our experiences will be joyous.
There are other emotions to be lived—and when we are honoring and identifying them, hard as they may be, at times, we are truly alive as we work through them.
Notice what happens when we are stopped in the present, prevented from rushing into the future? This can bring discomfort to our busy days. We can get “antsy” while waiting in line at the supermarket or waiting in the doctor’s office. What’s it like when brought to a halt in heavy traffic? Could this be a time to hum a tune, sing a song, or visit a favorite memory lived out with a loved one?
Why is it that we so often seem unable to receive these moments as gift? These times can be used for seeing more fully what is around us, even to notice people in more depth, here and there. Sending a blessing their way. Why not send them some love? We have a lot to give, right?
Rather than to rush past this truth in our hurry to grab the next moment, let’s stop to ponder the length and depths of what we are doing with our lives. This can show us our true heart’s desire. And, within the process of this exploration, we are living into the present moment.
In a way, we are all “one”--all breathing the same air, most likely each of us are waiting to be set free of “the wait.” Do we really want to plunge into future moments, skipping the now? How about savoring each day that nourishes the soul.
We had three sons, Ted, Tim and Todd. When one of them would bicker with another, I would make him stop and think. At times, when one failed to share a goodie treat, I’d say, “Look closely at your brother. He has a tongue and a taster, too!” This worked, serving to make the little “perp” think beyond himself and remember that sharing is loving.
Surely, each of us shares a certain poverty. Not one of us can be certain of a tomorrow, a next year, or even the “next moment.” We have this moment—tis all.
Do we love ourselves enough to live into this gift of “the now?”
Joy Le Page Smith is a board certified clinical chaplain, mental health counselor and author of four books. See her books at healing-with-Joy.com or Amazon.com.
