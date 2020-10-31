Editor: On Nov. 3, we all will vote as to whether or not we want marijuana to be legalized in Arizona for recreational purposes. A historical moment (in my personal history) comes to mind.
Years ago, my massage therapist asked me if I had tried marijuana. I said, “No, I haven’t.”
I wasn’t surprised by her question as she had said previously that she and her husband smoked marijuana. Next, she asked if I would like to experience it at her house some afternoon. What surprised me was that I was tempted.
Sometimes, within a mental health counseling session, clients will share an experience with it. So, I naturally wondered what it would be like to experience marijuana for myself, in a safe place. But, given further thought, I passed up the “opportunity.” It just went against my grain.
After seeing my own “desire to know” what people liked about the drug, at “the end of the day,” I knew my truth. Life is too great, in my opinion, to dumb it down.
There are also concerns about cannabis that can be seen as major. Both the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institute of Health assure us that marijuana is a drug—and that it is addictive. Addiction is vastly serious.
Let’s use common sense, while considering whether or not recreational marijuana should be legalized in our State. Do we really want one more addiction substance legalized?
Do we want marijuana users driving our highways and byways while possibly impaired?
Currently law enforcement has no method available to them for testing a driver to determine whether or not he or she is driving “under the influence.”
Deaths/injuries on our highways are already a serious matter. Adding marijuana can mean there will be some stoned drivers.
Think hard before deciding on this. Why not take an hour or so to research the “downsides” on legalizing marijuana before voting? Decide with care for yourself and your family the safety factors involved with legalizing marijuana.
Joy Smith
Lake Havasu City
