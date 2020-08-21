While taking a trip with our sons, Gary and I used the cabin of generous friends overlooking Payette Lakes in Mc Call, Idaho. Each day found us enjoying this superbly beautiful lake that is surrounded with timber. Our friends left a boat for us, so we made play on the lake our major venture. One late afternoon, I opted for a hot bath in the kind of quiet only being in forested mountains can provide. Reaching for a window overhead, I found it unscreened. Perfect! All the smells and sounds of nature could come in. Ah. “This could be the next best thing to bathing in the wilderness.”
Then, after stretching to the max, opening the window—a disappointment. One large, foremost branch was dry and dead with black moss hanging from it. That ugly stuff encompassed three-fifths of the view. Ugh!
It surely was a rarely used window. But, what a loss! Soaking in the warmth of water, I fantasized. If only I had a chainsaw. Then, I realize that getting stuck in this negative attitude means all the present and beautiful amenities are lost. By focusing on only one part of the view I miss out. Yes, the branch was “in my face,” but beyond it was a glorious, clear blue sky. Sunlight was glancing off tree tops and the gentle songs of birds along with the lingering breeze are present to be appreciated.
Isn’t this true of daily life? We have tendencies to miss what is beautiful by becoming preoccupied with things that are hard to take. Right now, our goals and our sense of normality are being “grabbed by the throat and thrust to the ground” by the pandemic! Well, maybe that is an overkill. But, it is the first time for many of us to have our lives turned upside down.
Yet, with a little mental shifting it is possible to look beyond the “uglies” at hand so we can get to the larger part of the scene . . . the multiple, life permeated things still left to savor.
Very early today, as the sun was rising, I was working at my computer when suddenly two coyotes came sniffing the ground just a few feet from my office window. I looked up from my page to watch these wild animals enjoy our place. Then, I saw a very small bird land on a long, skinny branch of a Mexican Bird of Paradise bush to take a joyous ride. The branch became an opportunity for this tiny bird to swing multiple times as her weight induced the flexing of the branch. I imagined the scene as being something this bird looks forward to once in a while when his tummy is full and there is nothing else to do.
I let my mind cogitate on what these critters of nature were experiencing. My concerns about two loved ones who are sick are lifted. Long moments with nature took over. Thoughts of how the whole world is struggling, and of wondering what the stock market is apt to do . . . wondering about work and what would be the future of it . . . well, all that was gone. How natural it felt to lift my heart in praise to a God who made all things well.
It is natural to have some fisticuffs with negativity right now. But, we had best win out for the sake of our good mental health.
Going “back to the Book,” we read, “all things work together for good to those who love God and are called according to His purposes,” (Romans 8:28). St. Paul, who wrote those words, was one who could look beyond the dead branches of life during imprisonment, beatings and persecutions. How? He kept his heart in a state of rejoicing and praise! Even while locked within stocks, he knew how to open the window within and catch the breeze of the Spirit, savoring the essence of the promises he carried in his heart. He was a mighty trailblazer. He knew God as “no respecter of persons;” and he spent all his strength passing on to others—even us—the phenomenal power of God’s truths.
For those who open the “window,” inviting the Lord’s presence this intention is granted for any soul, no matter the darkness that soul has seen. God’s healing touch is there for us in the places where we hurt—and within the moments when we feel stuck in negativity. Yes, the choice is ours. For, assuredly we can grasp what will ever be God’s truth: There is a plan—and all is well with the world.
Joy Smith is a board certified clinical chaplain, mental health counselor and author of three books. Find more at healing-with-Joy.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.