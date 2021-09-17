We are going back to church. Our ages see us “stepping toward the top rung on the ladder of life,” yet, both of us took the best possible care of our health. We did put off getting the covid vaccine for many months after it became available. Neither of us got the virus. Since the pandemic continues we have stepped up by receiving the Moderna vaccine shots. Yeah! We continue being cautious, but feel up for rejoining our church community.
Watching services on TV was enjoyed while resting on our laurels. Still—this is not the same. Then, last Sunday seemed like a deal-breaker. We failed to tune in. I felt guilty by spending the day catching up around the house—completely forgetting to join other believers in singing praises to God, hearing the preaching of the Word and praying together for the needs of the world. The experience of church has always left me feeling uplifted and renewed. So, we decided to return to the blessed experience of getting to church.
Being a church-goer has been a life-time habit for many people. Looking back, I know it favorably structured our lives and the lives of our three sons. Consequently, our spirituality has greatly enhanced our physical and mental health. For instance, being a senior citizen and hearing my doctor give high praise upon seeing my six-month lab report brought a real lift for last week. No sign of diabetes, no high blood pressure coupled with low cholesterol (with a bit of help from a small dose of statin) is a great blessing. Our Christian beliefs encourage us to think of our bodies as “the temple of the Holy Spirit,” (1 Corinthians 6:19). Going to church develops an enduring knowledge that Biblical instructions extend the best possible way to live.
Also, scientists are providing evidence that the health and length of life for people who attend church “frequently” excel those who do not. Research completed by renowned health organizations have confirmed health benefits that result from prayer and religious/spiritual practices that significantly impact a person’s mental and physical wellbeing. Below are four notations extracted from findings presented resulting from various research efforts:
One study found the beneficial influence of religion on a genetic predisposition to smoke. While studying 315 sets of twins and more than 1,000 pairs of other sibling, researchers at the University of Colorado found three aspects of religion that reduce an individual’s genetic influence toward smoking, therefore lowering the odds of a person starting to smoke: 1) personal beliefs, 2) participation in organized religious activities, and 3) being affiliated with a congregation. Source: Nicotine & Tobacco Research
A joint study at Utah State University and Syracuse University resulted in the observation that “difference in blood pressure response to stress is significant enough to increase or decrease risk for heart disease, more so than exercise (or lack of it) or being overweight.” They deduced that “people who practice kindness and view God as sympathetic to their challenges may see the world as less threatening and, as a result, less stressful, and such a perspective further contributes to a healthier heart. Source: Research on Aging
Research at the Medical University of South Carolina found “those who attended religious services, at least occasionally, were less likely to have chronic internal inflammation (measured as C-reactive protein).” Source: Diabetes Care. Many are unaware of the fact inflammation can indicate increased risk of heart disease, complications of diabetes and other serious health hazards.
Helping others is known to increase satisfaction and heighten a person’s outlook. A study of more than 2,000 church members located throughout the US bears out the fact that “giving help brought about greater benefits than receiving help.” Source: Psychosomatic Medicine—and Jesus’ words of Acts 20:35, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”
Studies at Ohio State University have found praying for a person who has done you harm calms anger and prompts forgiveness. This teaching of Jesus Christ “fosters positive emotions and attitudes, such as compassion, that improve overall health.”
As a Christian, I see the profound ways in which the teachings of Jesus do exactly that in a very consistent manner. For our family, attending church helps keep the teachings of Holy Writ front and center, making for a life worth living.
So, why not make the trip worthwhile? I think there is a book by that title—oh, yeah, that is one of mine!
Joy Le Page Smith is a board certified clinical chaplain, mental health counselor, author of four books, available at healinglifespain.com or Amazon.com. Her website blogs are interactive; comments are appreciated.
