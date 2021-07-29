We want extraordinary things to happen in life. Sometimes these come through a quick story or a timely joke. Truth be known, when our emotions move into that sweet range of joy, hope, even surprise it changes our body chemistry. For instance, the other day Bill Gates read one of my website blogs and responded. My first thought was “right!” That’s going to happen! Bill Gates, reading me?
Yet, whoever this particular “Bill Gates” is, he is a person who intelligently ponders big questions, making reference to “things that can have global expansion, bringing frustration.” He ended with “I’ll be around soon to check out your response”—after raising a question. Hmmm. Now I’m thinking “maybe” Bill Gates, as my website outreach has widened. (I need to use “Google translate,” now, to understand messages from other countries.)
My follow-up thought: What does it matter who this is! He might be an average guy named “Bill Gates, who invests himself more than most in “what could make a better world.”
Every person on the globe has innate value and deserves to be cared about and respected. Everybody has a story even if it doesn’t rock the world digitally, or shake the boat we tie up by the lake. I decided to write a blog addressing this person’s inquiry.
First, I need to decide which direction to go as I covered a lot in the column, titled, “My dream for the New Year,” to which Mr. Gates responded. I decided this person picked up on something from a poem by William Wordsworth, an English poet (1770-1850), in the column to which he read and responded.
“I heard a thousand blended notes, while in a grove I sat reclined, in that sweet mood when pleasant thoughts bring sad thoughts to the mind.
“To her fair works did Nature link the human soul that through me ran; and much it grieved my heart to think what man has made of man.”
For sure it is great to enjoy the good things we make happen—to build families, and/or put our talents to work. Still, alongside that we must think about what we have done to one another—and to our earth that shouts “Let’s revisit this! Let’s make amends.”
We humans struggle when two contradictory ideas exist together. The most immanent contradiction is that God is permanently sustaining and present in this world. Yet, equally present is a truth that for some creates frustration and even fear: the entire ecosphere seems to be “going to hell in a handbasket”—given all the shootings and the chaos here at home and worldwide. “Wars and rumors of wars,” is what Scripture prophecies for the “last days,” while also telling us why this is true.
Mental, emotional and spiritual maturity comes as we find the answers are in “the Book.” Two quick examples, Psalms 46:10, “Be still, and know that I am God . . . I will be exalted in the earth!” (Psalms 46:10). So Good wins in the end through the light that is, here, within the darkness, through the working of His people. And, we are directed in Colossians 3:2, “Set your mind on things above, not on things on the earth . . . .” Here is the key to good mental health.
What God really wants of us is to, “love the Lord your God with all your heart and all your soul and your neighbor as yourself.” This would be the ultimate in maturity. No frustration, here, Mr. Gates, for those advanced enough to see this truth and to live it out.
There is only one possibility in which Jesus’ teachings (which He called “the way”) could bring frustration within society. That can happen when people claim to follow Christ’s teachings, yet fail to let God’s inerrant assurance change their lives. Clearly, it is an individual’s choice. Each can decide whether to follow his or her egocentric behaviors and philosophies allowing these to hold sway, or dedicate oneself to living by God’s Word.
It is this belief in God and the Bible (His Word) that holds the power to change lives and bring the maturity we as human beings so badly need. These tenets, when lived out, serve to powerfully motivate us, creating the actions needed to eliminate what underlies human sufferings: hatred, addictions, poverty, tyranny and war (at home and globally.)
The ultimate in peace and good will certainly will be ours when Jesus Christ returns to the earth fulfilling His promise to come a second time—as vividly described in Scripture. For those who want to understand . . . and be ready for that great event, start reading Scripture. Hint: 2nd Peter 3:3-9, tells something about the timeframe of His coming and why Jesus is delaying His return.
Joy Le Page Smith is a board certified clinical chaplain, mental health counselor, author of four books, available at healinglifespain.com or Amazon.com. Her website blogs are interactive; comments are appreciated.
