Last Friday morning as the balloons filled the sky on my drive to work I was awestruck. I felt my heart rise with them. Then while on the job with a grieving family, I asked, “Have you gone outside to see the balloons. Immediately, the “yes” of this family showed clearly that they had felt what I had felt in seeing the many, many balloons fill the sky that early morning. Changes in their words, tone of voices and their eyes said it all. They, too, had felt their hearts uplifted at the sight of the seemingly motionless splendor of the balloons.
For many of us, prayer lifts our hearts above the fears, dreads and deficits — the disappointments--that come as we do our days within the covid experience. Shortages remind us “it is real.” We can’t deny it. The Psalmist wrote in Psalm 55:6, “Oh, that I had wings like a dove! I would fly away and be at rest.”
Then, in verse 16, the tone changes as David exclaims,” As for me, I will call upon God, and the Lord shall save me. Evening and morning and at noon I will pray, and cry aloud, and He shall hear my voice.”
His prayer of lament continues, then David arises in his spirit as he writes for others what he has found to be true for himself, “Cast your burden on the Lord, And He shall sustain you; He shall never permit the righteous to be moved.”
No matter what happens in our bodies—and no matter how many changes we must endure, we were created to transcend. Our spirits are meant to arise above it all as we realize that meaning and purpose hold a hiding place for our souls.
We are loving beings. As we love we transcend. We “go up” in our hearts like the balloons. Even a few minutes of counting our blessings and thanking God for each of them sees us arise in our spirits. Seeing a newborn baby does it for us, too. We are reminded of the gift of life and how precious it is.
Life is such a mystery! We come into this earth experience not knowing how long we will have here. So, we set our minds on living long, into old age. Then when it doesn’t work that way for a loved one—or when we are told by our doctor “it could end soon” the bottom falls out for our hopes, our dreams. Reality hits like a sucker-punch in the gut.
Sometimes we are like the Psalmist. When times get hard we want to “fly away”. . . somehow, we want to “get high”—above it all. There is only one good way. And, that is through prayer.
A front page newspaper headline recently read, “Piloting a balloon is an ‘art.’” Prayer is also an art form. It takes setting a time and preparing a place to be alone with God—expecting to quiet our minds, talk to God—and listen. Then, when we do hear words in our hearts from Him, it is important to write them down.
Prayer helps us learn how to give our burdens to God so we can let go of our fears and take on His peace. Reading Scripture tells us a lot about God and what His hopes are for us. When we make a practice of this, worshiping God comes natural as we learn of God’s great love for us. God’s presence in our lives enriches us. Through prayer, we learn to trust His guidance—and, much joy comes into our lives. We were made to transcend. Joy and transcendence go together.
The beauty of the balloons reminds me of the meaning and purpose God held for us while creating us. As, we were intended to be in a relationship with Him. Adam and Eve walked and talked with God, as shown in the Book of Genesis. Within our days on earth, we can do so, as well. We are made to love: God, self and others. As we embrace His purpose for us, we live meaningfully. While praying our way through our difficulties—we live above it all.
(1) comment
The beauty of the balloons is that they are filled with hot air just like you.
