Editor: I recently saw a television advertisement proudly supporting a “no kill policy” at its humane animal shelter.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if our country had a “no kill policy” for its children! There have been more than 60 million children that have been killed with no thought that these dear children possess an eternal soul and are made in the image and likeness of God.
Woe to a country that legalizes this action. Is there any hope for it?
Judie Beadle
South Dakota
