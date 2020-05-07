Quarantine checkup
Editor: Hello, fellow quarantiners. How are you faring? Our vacation home has given us a comfortable space to “shelter in place.” Moving from a RV to a three-bedroom home made us feel like we were living in a palace. We loved all the open space. Now it feels like a Hobbit’s cottage stuffed with furniture, treasures from thrift stores, bread making utensils and memories, of course.
Our time in Lake Havasu City was extended as we relaxed into serenity, not senility. We are avid lake watchers as we don’t own a boat or a float. It is sweet to let the current take your worries and watch them go with the flow. We swear we weigh less as we travel back home.
Suddenly along came covid-19. Plans crashed. Friends huddled at home. Church was shared by streaming. Life stayed available via internet. Groceries, doctors, cleaning supplies, clothing and even car buying are possible. It seems we are on a conveyor belt being rushed into the electronics-only age. We are hanging on, how about you? There are good things happening too. Video calls on our Portal keep us in touch with grands and great grands. How have they managed to grow so fast without us? It looks like we are about to settle in for a hot summer. This home that allowed us to keep coming to the lake has welcomed us, blessed us and given us sanctuary. On the days that whisper we might have cabin fever or Stockholm Syndrome, we will remember the joy we felt when we were given the keys to the house. We hear it is OK to be here in the summer. Time shall tell us if that is true. we send love and quarantine greetings to you, wherever you are. Stay safe, stay healthy, and keep streaming.
Judy Clements
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
You will survive the summer - honestly. There will be times when you may feel you are living in the portal to Hell, but it's not all that terrible. And remember, those of us who live here year round have a right to b#@^h about the heat - and that makes it all better.[beam]
If that would be the only thing you b#@^h about, you might be considered an adult.
