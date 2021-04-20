Editor: This is a letter to recognize the wonderful community in which we live. The American Legion Auxiliary’s Troop Box Convoy Car & Bike Show benefits our Military Support Program. It is our biggest fundraiser to help provide us with funds to fill and ship monthly Care Packages to deployed Troops.
The show was a huge success thanks to everyone! The American Legion family and volunteers really rocked it! We want to thank all of our sponsors! The show had to be put on hold from March 2020 to March 2021, but our sponsors rolled over their sponsorship donations and some increased their donations.
We had many donations of items and funds from individuals who helped to make this show so successful. We appreciate the Raffle prizes and goody bag items donated from many local businesses.
We also want to thank all of the people who entered their vehicles in the show and the people who came to participate as spectators, many buying raffle tickets and making donations.
We can’t thank everyone enough for all of their hard work and support to make this a successful show. This community is so generous, talented and supportive! Thank you!
Judy Harvey, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 Car Show Committee
Lake Havasu City
