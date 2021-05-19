Editor: Gov. Doug Ducy has signed SB1485 to “remove from what is until now the permanent early voting list” those citizens who did not use their mail in ballot in 2020. I voted in person at the Lake Havasu City library in October because I had not received my mail in ballot even though I've voted by mail for several years. Good thing I did because I just received that ballot in April, six months after the election. I got two electric bill at the same time that were seven months late. Will I have my future mail in ballots revoked because I did not use the 2020 one (that I didn't receive) to vote? I'm not sure which threatens my right to vote most, our state government or our postal service. Judy Robbins
Judy Robbins
Lake Havasu City
