Editor: I have always tried to be a good citizen of my town. I have served on various boards, done hours of volunteer work, entertained in my home and supported Havasu restaurants, concerts, etc.
Now I learn that I did everything wrong. So, though it’s been hard, I am doing my best to become a better citizen of Havasu. I now get up late (if at all), linger over coffee and the crossword on the patio, then spend a couple of hours binge watching “Veep” and “Better Call Saul.” Then it’s time to head to the ‘fridge to prepare a gourmet lunch of last night’s leftovers. After that, an extended naptime is needed to recharge my leisure batteries.
After naps, I check in with friends by text or phone. Obviously we don’t have any “news” to share, so we discuss weighty subjects such as the shock of finding out our natural hair color. Sometimes we do “projects” (as distinguished from “chores,” which are useful). Hours can be spent in trying to finally beat the computer at solitaire or staring in frustration at the 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that you meant to throw away last year. I spent a week dyeing artistic eggs, starting two days AFTER Easter.
When the cocktail hour arrives, I enjoy a libation while foraging for dinner in my all-too-well-stocked freezer. This usually consists of pulling out various well-wrapped packages, reading my notes on their contents, and immediately shoving them back in. If only I had known that I was going to have to subsist on my own cooking.....
The bad news now is that the days are getting longer, I really can’t retire for the “night” when the sun is still up. Of course the answer is more TV, and occasionally I even pick up a book. Sometimes I wonder about the future. Will I even recognize my friends? (See above reference to hair color.) But I take great satisfaction in knowing that at last I have become a model Havasuvian — a quarantined do-nothing couch potato. Is “Citizen of the Year” out of reach.
Judy Whelan
Lake Havasu City
