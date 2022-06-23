Editor: I want to thank Jan Ellison in the June 23 newspaper for pointing out my thoughts exactly. Why are we still building more homes (North Point area and Crystal Beach, to name a few more) when water is at an all time low?
I know Lake Havasu City takes less water than we're allocated, because we're being conservative (at the moment anyways) but you can't take less of something when there's nothing to take from.
The "powers that be" in Lake Havasu City need to stop concentrating on their pocketbooks and think about their city's future they're supposed to be looking out after. No matter how big they may want us to grow, if there's no water there'll be no city.
We don't need the futuristic movies that show water is more precious than gold to know that here in the south-west we're headed in that direction already.
Julie Gilbert
Lake Havasu City
