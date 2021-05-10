Editor: The Legislature wants to wrest control of our votes, the electoral process and other agencies’ constitutional authorities. For example, mail-in voting is especially targeted with cumbersome ID requirements ripe for mistakes that cause the ballot to be tossed. Lawmakers want to be the body to review confidential ballots and certify elections – usurping the authority of statewide elected, and county election officials.
Contact Gov. Doug Ducey to lodge your concerns. Protect Arizona from these terrible laws. Make sure you stay registered (Permanent Early Voting List purging is also proposed) and vote. This overturning of good governance must be stopped. Arizona is no different from Georgia, Texas, or Pennsylvania where this is also happening.
The rationale is “fraud protection” — only needed now after sowing seeds of election distrust long before the elections even took place. These bills would not be proposed if the elections had gone the other way. Don’t be buffaloed.
Julie Pindola
Prescott
The good news for Republicans is that officials found an instance of one voter trying to commit election fraud in Pennsylvania. The bad news for Republicans is, the criminal was a Trump voter -- who got caught.
