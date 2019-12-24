Angels among us
Editor: My name is June Merritt. I wanted to write and share with Lake Havasu City the reason why I walk around in the angel costume. First, I do not get paid. We all have some kind of calling in life from God. I will never be perfect. I am no better than other people out there.
When someone has an experience with the Lord God Almighty that person does not forget it. You do “not” have to be praying to God. If He wants to get your attention He will show up. The Bible says no one can see God, but you can sense He is there. He will speak to your heart. I am a Christian. That means I have accepted Jesus Christ into my heart as my Savior and Lord. This season many celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas. It is His birthday not mine.
Many people are lonely, hurt, worried, going through the loss of loved ones, sad, etc. Many are struggling in some way. This is not the time to listen to sad Christmas music or watch sad Christmas movies that make us cry or sad. It is a time to rejoice because the Lord God sent His Son as a love gift to the world. God loves the whole world. Even those who do not love Him. He still loves people where they are in life. He wants a relationship with people. He wants us to have hope.
When people have a birthday most people celebrate with food, happy music, gifts, and there is joy. Christmas is a time for joy. It was never meant to be a burden or cause sadness, or problems.
In 2014, God gave me a vision for new wings out at the New Hope Calvary Church who has the drive-through Nativity. I looked everywhere on line, in books. Found nothing. I prayed. God gave me this vision for the wings on my costume. I was in awe and said "God, I need your help. I do not know where to start."
God guided me. Like he guided Noah how to build the Ark. I kept it quiet so I could hear God speak to my heart how to put it together. Made three pair by that December. Summer 2015 made nine more.
I made my own costume with wings in 2017. Felt God wanted me to go around Lake Havasu City and share his love for this city. Always careful to give honor to the Lord God for the idea of the wings.
The Bible tells us be careful how we treat strangers because they could be angels unaware. Angels are created beings from God Almighty. They are his messengers. Angels do not have wings. They look like human. In the Bible the book of Revelation mentions angels a lot.
Seraphim — angelic beings, the highest order of ninefold celestial hierarchy. “Burning ones” is the meaning. They surround the thrown of the Most High God Almighty. They are all powerful. They have wings. God has His angels all around the world. Here in Lake Havasu too. The Bible warns us not to worship angels. We are to worship the Lord God alone.
God loves Lake Havasu City and I do too. Thank you all so much for your prayers for me while I walk around in this city. I am thankful to God for so much. I felt God wanted me to do something new this year. So, God willing, I will be around town holding a sign with a song on it that hopefully will be a blessing to you. God bless you all. Merry Christmas.
June Merritt
Lake Havasu City
