Editor: Slander kills. Character assassination. Defamation. Hate crimes, harassment, bullying, malicious gossip. All evil. God hates it.
Those who enjoy hurting other people are full of demons. Vengeance is mine declares the Lord God. I will repay.
Today technology is far advanced. The reputation of a family, person, business and church can be destroyed in many ways on the phone and computer. Or, complimented. Rapidly. Videos, pictures, audio can be “distorted” to destroy the victims.
When you hear or see filth against a family, person, business or church, consider the “source” from where it came. Evil.
Do not believe all you see or hear that is bad.
If an offender wants to show you what he or she has against someone and out of curiosity you look or listen, you are involved as a witness. Privacy is invaded. The offender can “distort” whatever is seen. If the information is sent out everyone involved is guilty. No peace. No rest. Instead conviction from Almighty God.
If you know people being attacked, let the victims know. God bless you.
To the offender, you need to “humble” yourself before God. Repent. Remove all filth. ASAP. Apologize. This is evil.
No weapon formed against ye shall prosper…Isaiah 54:17.
June Merritt
Lake Havasu City
