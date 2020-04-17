Editor: The lord God has allowed all this to happen. God loves us, but we need to pray like never before. We need to get right with God and other people. We need to show kindness. God can heal this land if we do what he tells us first. Two chronicles 7:14, anger, bitterness, rejection to God does not help at all. We need God to destroy this virus. We can walk around with mask and gloves all we want. We still have not solved the problem. God did not create us to practice social distancing, stay inside, wear a mask in fear, and cause problems for people. When people are told to stay inside you will create more health problems, depression and anger. Pray like you mean it to God. We need to go back to work, school, our lives and be cleaner and better. Closer to God.
June Merritt
Lake Havasu City
