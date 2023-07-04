Editor: I am sad to say this will be my last letter to Lake Havasu City. We never know when or how we will have to say goodbye; leaving at the end of this month.
God gave me many ministries while here in Lake Havasu City. God has blessed my life with thousands of wonderful people. I have so many wonderful memories. Thank you all for your love, encouragement, prays, acceptance and support in those ministries. God loves Lake Havasu City and I do too.
It is extremely hard to leave. I have cried every day the past month.
Last December the Lord spoke to my heart again. He said I am going to do something powerful in your life. On Jan. 19, I felt God wanted me to destroy all of the costumes, including the wings. God gave me peace as I destroyed everything. I could not understand.
Last night, June 11, God spoke to my heart and said those costumes and ministries were only for Lake Havasu City. They are not meant to leave. God gave all that for His honor and glory so He could touch the hearts and lives of many people. That chapter in my life is closed. God will do something else where I am going. I have a family emergency. I need to leave to help.
There are no words how people have touched my heart and life. I will never forget you. I will have a special place in my heart for Lake Havasu City. God wants everyone saved. I want to leave you all with this — God loves you. The most important decision we can ever make in life is to accept Jesus Christ as our Savior and Lord into our heart. I hope and pray to see many of you in heaven. Jesus is coming soon. Make a decision today to follow him. God bless you all. I love you.
