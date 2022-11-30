Editor: My reputation has been viciously attacked by those who are so determined to totally destroy my life as a Christian. Whether in normal clothes or in the angel costume. My privacy has been violated a long time. They break into my apartment, also. I do not know all the evil created to destroy me. God is exposing all these evil people who hate and enjoy hurting me. Read the Bible what God will do to those who enjoy spreading evil.
A Pastor in Havasu asked this powerful question in church; Are you helping or hurting the ministry of Jesus? Very quiet. Read revelation 21:8. God is the only One who is perfect. When we repent, God does forgive. Repent to God. Be saved. It is very humbling to go out in the angel costume. God bless all those who have shown love and support for what I have done over the years in this ministry. God loves Havasu. I do too. All the years I have gone out in this costume, God has protected you and me from harm. A lot of payer. I praise and thank Him always. At the end of trials, God will show your true friends.
