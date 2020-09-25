Editor: Regarding prayer at city council meeting: These are priceless freedoms all Americans may enjoy. If anyone who wants to pray to the Lord God of the Bible, then no one should deny that right. Are you going to stop using paper money that says “In God we trust?” When people pray in meetings, it should always be to honor God for their right thing, good for all. It is good to ask God for help with things like the virus, that we cannot control We need God to destroy it as only God can do.
God is powerful. When we pray God can change things.
June Merritt
Lake Havasu City
