Editor: America is going through a tough time like never before in our lifetime. This is a time to humble ourselves before God and pray for God to please destroy this virus all over the earth once and for all. Never to return. Thank God. Pray from the heart.
Do not believe everything you hear out there. Turn off the television. Leave the phone and computer. Go for a little walk or sit outside. Look up at the sky and just be still. Close your eyes softly begin to talk to God with all your heart. He can see you. Hear you. Anyone can go to God.
Pray from your heart. These verses may help. Psalms 46, Jeremiah 29:11-13, Isaiah 26:3-4, Isaiah 41:10, Mark 10:27, Philippians 4:6-7, Matthew 11:28, John 14:13-14.
We are all going through this together in some way. I appreciate and respect the authority of our Mayor, Vice Mayor, police department, fireman, emergency medical technicians, all in different areas who are working out there to keep our city at peace during this difficult time. God bless all, thank them. Blessed are the peacemakers they shall be called the sons of God. Matthew 5:9.
God bless all the store managers and employees. They are working very hard and long hours doing their best to give us what we need. Thank them. Give words of encouragement. They are going through this too. Be kind. Say nice words. Be thankful to God for what you have. Do something nice for someone. Pray for yourself. Pray for them.
June Merritt
Lake Havasu City
