Editor: From the beginning of time there has always been evil and good. The lord God formed and created every person all over the world. God wants a relationship with each one. Everyone of us matter to the lord God. There is no respect of persons with God. No one is better than the next. We are in trouble as a nation. We have turned our backs on God. God sees the righteous and those who want to destroy. It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of God.
We are suffering and need to turn back to the lord God. He is the only one who can heal our land. God created the law.
Remember the billboard “you keep using my name in vain I will make the gas line longer.”
When people do right God is pleased and will bless. When evil is done God will pour out his wrath. God tells us to pray for our leaders and all in authority so we can all live in peace.
We need healing now. God bless America.
June Merritt
Lake Havasu City
