Editor: I wanted to thank many people who helped me give out red roses on New Year’s Eve Day. Thank you to all those who paid for and donated the beautiful red, long stem roses. Thank you to The A Team Realty for your wonderful gift. Thank you to all those who prayed for all the people and my safety and protection out there. Thank you, God. Thank you to Lanae for all the places she took me to give out a rose. The roses are a reminder of the love of the Lord God for that person. Thank you to Amber and Victoria at the flower department at Smith’s. They prepared the beautiful roses for pick up. I am thankful for a stranger who was by the car and offered to load the bucket and big box of roses. Wonderful people from Lake Havasu paid for the roses to be given away to bring a smile. A little girl in Smith’s received a rose and had the biggest smile.
My favorite place to go is the London Bridge. I wanted to give away roses to the people walking on the bridge. They were too heavy to carry up there. so I went to the flag poles and gave roses away there. I met so many people. A couple on their honeymoon. A couple engaged.
I only go out there to honor the Lord God in those costumes. I feel like a lot of attention is on me more than God. I want to make sure people know I want to honor God by what ! do out there and that He will pour out His love for people. What I go through is never for attention. God is the reason I do this and because I love this city.
June Merritt
Lake Havasu City
We love you June. You make this town a better place!
