Editor: Did you know Biden wants to get rid of something called “stepped up basis?” How does this affect you? When your parents pass and leave you the family house normally you would inherit that property at what it is worth today. If you were to sell that house you would only pay taxes on the gain from what it is worth today and what it sells for. If Biden does away with “stepped up basis” you will inherit the property for what your parents paid for the property. If you decide to sell you will pay taxes on the difference between the original purchase price and what it sells for today. Our kids need to be aware:
Here is what this looks like!
Current Policy
- Inherited House bought for $40,000, Current Value - $200,000
- Sells for $205,000
- Taxable income = $5,000
- Taxes Due - 20% of $5, 000 = $1000
- Profit to you = $204,000
Biden Policy
- Inherited House at original purchase price - $40,000
- Sells for $205,000
- Taxable income = $165,000
- Taxes Due - 20% of $165,000 = $33,000
- Profit to you = $132,000
If your parents were to have sold this property prior to passing they would have paid no taxes because it was their primary residence.
So much for helping the middle class get ahead.
My educated guess would be that at least 95% of Americans don’t even know Biden has proposed this. We are talking tens of thousands of more tax dollars for the average sold after inheritance! Wow, google “Biden stepped up basis” and educate yourself because this is a biggie!
My guess is they will remove it from farm and ranch land as well. So here it comes. We were warned. I guess you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink. Do you Biden Supporters feel betrayed yet? Wish you had a do over?
K.L.Wendel
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Look closely at the “stepped up basis” example, the beneficiary (A) inherited a house worth $200,000 and sold it for $205,000. Of the $205,000 sale price, $5,000 was considered “taxable income” and it was taxed at 20 percent in the example — $1,000 being 20 percent of $5,000. Beneficiary (A) walked away from the deal with $204,000 in profit, the sale price less $1,000 in tax.
In the second example where Biden “did away” with “stepped up basis,” beneficiary (B) inherited the same house worth $200,000 — but on paper, the value of their inheritance was the $40,000 their parents paid for the house originally. When beneficiary (B) sold the same $200,000 house for $205,000 after inheriting it, they were taxed on the difference between $205,000 and $40,000 — $165,000. In the second example, the same 20 percent rate was applied to the proceeds of the sale, and the beneficiary paid $33,000 in taxes — $32,000 more than the “stepped up basis” sale by beneficiary (A).
Although both (A) and (B) inherited the same property purchased at $40,000 and willed to them valued at $200,000, and both sold it at $205,000, (A) walked away with $204,000 in profit, less $1,000 in taxes. Beneficiary (B) still did well, making $172,000 in profit, but paid $32,000 more in taxes.
In an effort to come up with funds to displace the disaster of a tax mess left behind by the Florida Road Runner this is not a particularly onerous plan and one that seems to be imminently fair.
