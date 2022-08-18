Editor: Democrats think they’re so smart by calling the $780 billion dollar Inflation Reduction Act just that. It’s clear to me that politicians who voted in favor of it think we are stupid and ignorant of basic financial intelligence.

While they are busy printing money and spending more tax dollars, inflation will continue to rise, businesses will continue to pass on higher taxes to consumers via higher prices on goods and utilities, and politicians will laugh all the way to the bank as they thumb their noses at the people they supposedly represent.

