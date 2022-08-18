Editor: Democrats think they’re so smart by calling the $780 billion dollar Inflation Reduction Act just that. It’s clear to me that politicians who voted in favor of it think we are stupid and ignorant of basic financial intelligence.
While they are busy printing money and spending more tax dollars, inflation will continue to rise, businesses will continue to pass on higher taxes to consumers via higher prices on goods and utilities, and politicians will laugh all the way to the bank as they thumb their noses at the people they supposedly represent.
Don’t you wonder why the Biden administration is planning to hire an additional 87,000 IRS agents — with the intent to arm them and train them to possibly “use deadly force” as they pillage America’s pocketbooks to fund their crazy schemes?
Even some Democrats are beginning to see the light — except for those suffering from severe Trump Derangement Syndrome who will continue to vote for corrupt Democrats and RINOs because of the media hit jobs on conservatives, Trump and his family.
Those same Democrats and RINOs cheered the KGB (formerly known as FBI) agents who raided Trump’s personal home, not realizing that if these corrupt agencies get away with that raid, what’s to stop them from coming for the rest of us with their weapons and orders to “use deadly force” when they deem necessary?
This isn’t America anymore, it’s a bastardized version of a Marxist hellhole with corruption in every aspect of government and the national media propaganda machines that support the corruption.
I urge everyone to vote for America First candidates in 2022 and 2024 and help clean house of the fake politicians, big tech suppressors, globalist billionaires and our national news propaganda machines that we are being subjected to every day.
Oh, yeah, the number of American billionaires that these politicians say the improved IRS will go after is about 10 in total. So what are the combined 165,000 armed IRS agents going to do after they go after them? If you can’t figure that out then God help us! Praying that people will wake up before it’s too late to save our country.
