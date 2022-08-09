Editor: I was going to title this Fancy Nancy #2 but decided, instead, to acknowledge her comment on the precedent-setting KGB (FBI) search of President Trump’s private home. Nancy’s remarks included, “No one is above the law.” Really, Fancy, no one? Hmmm, it seems to me that Joe Biden and his drug-addicted son, Hunter, are immune to prosecution, even though both are guilty as sin when it comes to making those overseas trips in which the Biden crime family made some very cushy, lucrative deals with the leaders of countries they visited.

Fancy Nancy, can you explain why you took your son with you to Asia, where your visit to Taiwan is sure to start something bad with China? Was it so he could make some lucrative behind-the-scenes business transactions, much like Hunter did when he traveled with his Dad overseas. We know that your hubby, Paul, is dealing with a drunk driving charge at home in which someone was injured and, as such, couldn’t make the trip with you?

