Editor: I was going to title this Fancy Nancy #2 but decided, instead, to acknowledge her comment on the precedent-setting KGB (FBI) search of President Trump’s private home. Nancy’s remarks included, “No one is above the law.” Really, Fancy, no one? Hmmm, it seems to me that Joe Biden and his drug-addicted son, Hunter, are immune to prosecution, even though both are guilty as sin when it comes to making those overseas trips in which the Biden crime family made some very cushy, lucrative deals with the leaders of countries they visited.
Fancy Nancy, can you explain why you took your son with you to Asia, where your visit to Taiwan is sure to start something bad with China? Was it so he could make some lucrative behind-the-scenes business transactions, much like Hunter did when he traveled with his Dad overseas. We know that your hubby, Paul, is dealing with a drunk driving charge at home in which someone was injured and, as such, couldn’t make the trip with you?
Hunter, whose laptop has been verified as his, is shown on video weighing out about 20 ounces of crack cocaine, a felony, as he filmed himself with the Russian hooker while quibbling over payment. And let’s not forget Hunter’s girlfriend throwing away his gun in a public trash bin, a felony, after he committed yet another felony by lying on the federal form he filled out to purchase the weapon. And lest we leave good ol’ Joe out, what about the recorded voice message of Joe calling and telling his compromised son that he thinks Hunter is “in the clear” of any wrong-doing, dispelling the lie that Joe never talked to his son about any business dealings.
I agree that no one is above the law, but I sure wish the KGB (FBI) would investigate Hillary having an unprotected classified server with classified into on it, Joe committing quid-pro-quos on video for all to see, and Hunter filming himself committing any number of felonies while giving us little people the middle finger since we could never get away with anything the privileged Democrats get away with. Now, we have the DOJ throwing the book at Trump so they can charge him with a fabricated “crime” to keep him from running in 2024 -- I’m sure it’ll be a great cooked up lie like the Russia Russia Russia hoax. Fancy Nancy’s comment is a lie, and It appears that the only people not “above the law” are Democrats and their lapdog DOJ department enforcers. I cannot wait to vote for America-First Republican politicians and kick the lying Democrats out of office and to the ground where they belong. Let’s make sure no one is “above the law” — even Democrats!
