Editor: One of my favorite go-to conservative authors is Mark Levin. His books are insightful, well-researched and knowledgeable. His latest book, “American Marxism,” does not disappoint. I urge all conservatives, independents, and open-minded Democrats to read his latest offering, especially those of you wondering what the heck is going on in America today.
As I’ve been warning, or trying to warn, Marxism is in full force under the illegitimate Biden administration. Biden’s executive orders are straight out of the Marxist playbook. Big Tech’s censorship of conservative voices is straight out of the Marxist playbook. The Green New Deal is straight out of the Marxist playbook. Our education system has been taken over by Marxists, and they are now attempting to brainwash our children. Big media is nothing more than a propaganda machine for the Marxist politicians, with biased reporting to support their plans to control America and her citizens.
We are living in a scary time in America. Biden is going to force-feed this Marxist ideology on us, and it will cost taxpayers trillions of dollars that we do not have. Everything Biden says and does is anti-American and goes against our great Constitution. We can’t let these anti-American entities get away with transforming America into the next failed Marxist state. We must vote Democrats (they’re really Marxists) out of office in 2022 and 2024. The survival of America depends on it; I pray it isn’t too late to save her. Get Levin’s book and educate yourselves.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
