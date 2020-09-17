Editor: To all parents with children in the Lake Havasu Unified School District: Please do not allow the district to teach “1619 Project” curriculum to your children because it presents a distorted view of America’s history. The New York Times sponsors — and apparently believes — that racism began in 1619 when the Pilgrims landed on American shores. This divisive curriculum is designed to shame Americans into believing that we are “systemically racist” when nothing could be further from the truth.
As a positive alternative to “1619”, parents should investigate the “1776 Unites” curriculum, which is authored by several outstanding Black educators, authors, and nonpartisan leaders in the Black community. This curriculum is sponsored by the Robert Woodson Foundation, and its founder is an iconic Black civil rights leader who has devoted his life to making America better for minorities. He sponsored and helped develop “1776 Unites” as an alternative to the divisive “1619 Project” content.
“1776 Unites” celebrates African-Americans who have prospered using America’s founding doctrines. This curriculum seeks to educate minorities and Whites on the true history of American’s challenges in combating racism over the decades. It does so without pitting races against one another and blaming Whites for racism - as the “1619 Project” does. “1776 Unites” embraces our American culture, warts and all, and presents a factual history of America’s challenges and efforts to rid our country of racism, not one distorted by bias and reverse-racism.
If you wonder why we have seen so many riots, looting, pulling down statues of our founding fathers and others from America’s past, you need look no further than the distorted version of America that is being taught to your children and is contained within the “1619 Project” curriculum. This corrosive, biased doctrine is infecting our education system and is teaching our children to hate America. Please do not allow your children to be brainwashed into believing the lies contained within the “1619 Project.” Instead, ask the LHUSD Board to present “1776 Unites.”
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
