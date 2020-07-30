Editor: On July 27, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing with Attorney General William Barr. Watching this disgusting spectacle made me more certain that Democrats simply cannot win in November. Committee chairman Jerry Nadler started this clown show and, true to form, Democrats on the committee (including one Arizona congressman) displayed their hatred, disrespect, and stupidity as they hammered Barr, interrupted him so he could never get a thought out, and spouted their favorite quote of the day, “I’m reclaiming my time.”
These Democrats must all be voted out of office, along with Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other so-called Democrat leaders. Voters simply cannot reward the disgusting behavior I witnessed during the Barr hearing. One point in fact, the majority of Democrats at this hearing have been in DC for decades! If they’re so great, why haven’t they fixed America in all the time they’ve been in office? It seems to me that America should be better off now under the wisdom of their guidance. It also seems to me they would rather abuse their power, and hold endless hearings to bully Republicans, instead of helping Americans have better lives.
Last thought: If Democrats take the Presidency, the House and the Senate, and then decide to go after you, will you be happy with the kind of treatment they gave AG Barr? As an outspoken conservative, it sure worries me if they take power.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
