Editor: Joe Biden finally emerged from his basement to give a few scripted speeches, where he tried to blame violence occurring over the past three months — in decades-long, Democrat-run states and cities — on President Trump. Democrats have finally decided that all the looting, rioting, burning of buildings and murders of innocent people isn’t good politically. Democrats and their national media lapdogs - after months of telling us that protests were peaceful - have now changed their tune to say violence accompanying these protests is wrong.
Democrat politicians and the national media think that Americans haven’t seen the violence with our own eyes. They’ve been telling us that the violence is somehow justified because we’re a racist country. Really? While Democrats and Biden accuse conservatives and make excuses for dangerous behavior, Trump rightly puts the blame for this violence on hard left anarchists, activists who want to force a Marxist existence on all of us, and on criminals taking advantage of the chaos.
Joe Biden seems to think that — after 47 years in the DC swamp of government — he now can make things better by bringing us together.
Really? After his party has worked diligently to divide us using diversity politics in order to blame everything on systemic racism? Really? Now, suddenly, we’re all supposed to believe that Biden will magically bring peace to the streets of America’s cities? Really? Kamala Harris has said that even if Democrats are elected, if we give them power, the violence we’re seeing will continue “as it should.” Really?
Honestly, I cannot understand why anyone would vote for Democrats who seek to divide us, seem to hate America, want to increase taxes, and initiate full-blown socialism over capitalism, an ideology that works for all of us and which has made America great over the decades. Why?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
