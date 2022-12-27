Editor: My New Year’s resolution is to be more positive in 2023. So here are a few examples of being positive in 2023.
I am positive that Joe Biden and his merry band of globalists are out to ruin America.
Thank you for reading!
I am positive that conservatives will continue to fight for America, no matter how we are slandered and demeaned in the national media.
I am positive that progressives will be smug and condescending along with the politicians they have put into office, all while those same politicians do everything to enrich themselves at our and America’s expense.
I am positive that our wide open border is a national security threat.
I am positive that all our tax dollars being sent to Ukraine will go down some dark, unaccounted for, drain.
I am positive that the majority of politicians (both sides) are corrupt and care nothing about the Americans they supposedly represent.
I am positive America is in a very dark place under Democrat rule.
I am positive that God wins in the end, anyway, in spite of them.
I am positive that I wish all Havasu residents and Americans a Happy and Prosperous (though prosperity is doubtful) New Year!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
How can there be anything positive about this:
Even though he is not very good on stairs or a bicycle you also need to remember that Uncle Joe frequently shakes hands with ghosts in public so there's that to consider when you’re formulating any future expectations. You may remember, “She was 12 and I was 30.” And “Where’s Jackie?” “My son Beau died in Iraq.” I passed the Student Loan bill by a vote or two.” And to show he has a real grasp of the situation,” " in 1965 I had an appointment to the Naval Academy but they had two guys named Staubach and Bellino ahead of me". “Gas was $5 a gallon when I took office.” “…We went to 54 states.” “We’re going to free Iran.” “We have more chickens than anybody in the nation in Delaware, but we don't have turkeys," “Let me say that again — $1.7 trillion we’ve lowered the federal debt.” after being elected vice president in 2008, he awarded his uncle, Frank Biden, a Purple Heart for his service in World War II (His uncle died 10 years before) Even with the fact checkers catching him constantly, it does not stop him. Do you feel confident that he is going to improve with age?
Noway,
If it weren’t true, it would be hilarious!
Jim
