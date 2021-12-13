Editor: I had to laugh at Joe Biden’s recent complaint about his negative news coverage from usually reliable leftist “journalist” propagandists. Well, Joe, when every one of your policies is failing, it’s kind of hard — even for the leftist media — to spin any good news out of what’s been happening in America since you took office.
Here is what Joe’s managed to do in the first year of his term: 1) Inflation is at the highest level in 30 years (since the Jimmy Carter administration!)
2) Crime is up dramatically in all major cities (run by Democrats; the Chicago mayor had the nerve to blame businesses for not hiring private security and keeping expensive stuff on the shelves);
3) Illegal immigration is at an all time high (where is Dr. Fauci when it comes to the newest Covid variant while thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants are flooding the country? When asked, Fauci said immigration was another issue);
4) Gas prices are the highest in years and we are no longer energy independent (Biden is begging OPEC countries to pump out more fuel and they are blowing him off);
5) We have empty store shelves due to the backlog at America’s ports (Mayor Pete is in charge of the supply chain and he took two months off to care for his newborn twins, then blamed Americans for buying too much);
6) Homelessness is rampant (even Havasu’s parks are being taken over);
7) American streets are no longer safe and people are being attacked for no good reason;
8) Defund the police has emboldened “smash and grab” theft by organized mobs of criminals. I could go on and on but most of you see what’s happening in America now. As far as positive media coverage — It’s all negative news, Joe!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
