Editor: Just when you think things in America can’t get worse, Joe Biden opens his mouth. In the latest of his multiple executive orders, Biden is dictating that Americans who haven’t been vaccinated, must get vaccinated or face the consequences of losing their jobs, being banned from public places, having their children thrown out of public schools, and businesses being fined for not forcing their employees to vaccinate. Of course, the thousands illegally crossing our southern border and the Afghani refugees being flown into America are given a vaccination pass.
Those of you who thought President Trump was a tyrant are now seeing what a real tyrant looks like. Biden further divides our country by blaming eighty million legal Americans for not “doing the right thing” and getting vaccinated, whether they need it or not. The propaganda media machine is cheering Biden on as they continue to shame the anti-vaxers and blame them for any deaths caused from covid. And what a way to change the news cycle from Biden’s Afghanistan debacle, where 13 American servicemen and women were killed, an untold number of Americans have been left stranded, and the American military-equipped Taliban are claiming victory from the 20-year war.
It’s time to say enough is enough. The communists in our government are making a push to control our lives and take away more freedoms by force. Are we going to sit back and take this, or are we going to push back against the totalitarians currently in power? Our ancestors are turning over in their graves. Wake up, America, before it’s too late!
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
Kandi-Karen, the counter revolution to American democracy is in full force. But once again, your reality is upside down. The fanatical trumpist's and their fascination with the bloated orange second-rate grifter and the Qanon base of the GOP pose the greatest threat to our country.
alloveragain yep there needs to be an age and term limits on people elected to all high office positions. Glad to here you voted for Trump so did I. You say we should move on from Trump but at this stage of the game the republican party has lost it's way. In fact they had lost it a long time ago. They have been the do nothing and want to just get along party. They get up stamp their feet rattle their swords once in while and go back into hiding. Trump came along and showed the country what a sewer DC is with all the corruption. He made promises to drain the swamp but the way I see the swamp can't be drained as it has become way to powerful and one man couldn't do it alone. Whether you agree or not Trump is the republican party as he keeps us energized. And talk about age limits Trump is my age and I with I had the stamina and smarts he has. I probably wouldn't be here writing to strangers in Havasu. If Trumps decides not to run you can bet he will be behind someone who believes in the America first agenda.We put up with that half-breed Kenyon refugee and his sidekick Biden for 8yrs. What a disaster that was. And to think Obama still thinks he had a scandal free presidency. Obama was nothing more then a Chicago community organizer who should be back in Chicago helping with all the black on black crime instead of partying with all the rich folks. So as it stands now I don't think Trump is ready to call it quits yet. He was screwed this last election by the left and possibly people on the right. He is a fighter and still believes in the America first policy. Not like the career sewer creature we have now occupying the WH. Looking forward to all the negative comments. I just might learn something from all the smart people.
I always find Kandi's letters entertaining. I rarely agree with her rhetoric, and that includes this letter. Kandi, you need to move along from Trump. He is done. The man, at this point is doing more damage to the Republican party than any other person. I agree the current Administration is on a path that will lead them to doom, but Trump is NOT the savior. It's time for the Republican party to reorganize, refocus, re-strategize, and come up with younger more dynamic candidates than the old guard. I have rethought my term limits approval, and moved on to "age" limits. Good lord, how long do these people really want to suck at the government. I get it, it's a cushy job. They actually work less, earn more, and have more perks than any other industry. Please, time to move along from Trump, voted for him, liked him, ignored the BS and he got a lot done...but it's over!!! Don't use him for your reason to get up in the morning!
And there it is, the weekly ignorant rant from a fool, "The communists in our government are making a push to control our lives and take away more freedoms by force." No such group exists and no one is taking away any of your freedoms - even your freedom to be a moron while endangering public health. Sadly THN allows this dangerously ill person to pollute our newspaper with this trash. Why?
"Sadly THN allows this dangerously ill person to pollute our newspaper with this trash." Yet TNH allows your name calling, insulting garbage to be posted every day.
nl - Pot, meet kettle! You're such a joy!
Now which are you, the pot or the kettle?
Got that right!
Nope, apparently not, no sleeping in for BigBob, his up at 01:47 hrs. blasting follow Americans with insulting terms such as “moron” “dangerously ill” and “polluting”!
He must have missed the Patriotic display of 13 Flags carried on the field by out High School Football Team, a remembrance of 11 servicemen and 2 servicewomen who were killed as a result of the shameful retreat and abandonment of American Citizens and Afghan allies at the Kabul Airport on August 31, 2021! Come’on BigBob! Tell everyone what you think about that display of “patriotism” by our High School? Dig deep BigBob let’s see some of your best stuff, you too HavasuGuy [batman] and Davel? !! [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][censored] Deaton
