Editor: I forced myself to watch the Democrat Convention and listen to all the speakers rail against President Trump, warn his supporters not to support him again, and insist that our nation was founded on racism. The convention was all gloom and doom, glass half-empty, with speakers insisting that America is the worst nation on the planet under Orange-Man’s rule. Democrat pundits were giddy as Biden managed to read his speech without too many stutters or gaffs.
Not one speaker or pundit on national TV condemned the violence occurring in cities across America. Not one mentioned specific policies the Biden/Harris ticket proposes. There were more policy clues in the speakers that weren’t featured on national TV that would scare most Americans into not voting for Biden/Harris.
I’ve been keeping track of the things Democrat politicians have said they’d like to see happen during a Biden presidency. Democrats want to:
• Regulate gun ownership and ban assault weapons, either by executive order or by confiscation from law-abiding gun owners (which means that criminals, military and the government will be the only ones with guns).
• Abolish prisons, police departments, ICE, Border Patrol and put in a citizen-run militia (have you seen the violence in Portland and Seattle?).
• Centralize health insurance, get rid of private health insurance, force one- size-fits-all Medicare on citizens, and give free health care to non-citizens who have crossed our border illegally.
• Open our borders and stop construction of the wall on our southern border.
• Force Americans to wear masks whether the China virus is prevalent in areas or not.
• Force small businesses to remain closed indefinitely while allowing big box stores to remain open.
• Close churches so people can’t worship.
• Allow “peaceful” protesters on our streets to beat up innocent people and loot stores (happening in all Democrat-run cities and states).
I’m sure there are more Democrat policies that will negatively impact America, but this is a good start. Citizens, please wake up to the destructive policies Biden/Harris want to force on American citizens before it’s too late.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
