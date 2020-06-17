Editor: Joe Biden has been serving in government in some capacity for over 40 years. With all the cries of racism and violent protests lately, and in reviewing Biden’s record, during his tenure he has mostly served himself and his family instead of the America he now wants to lead as president. Biden says that America is inherently racist and that President Trump is dividing the country, but that isn’t true. Biden appears to be the racist, as one of his crowning achievements as a U.S. senator was the1994 criminal bill that disproportionately and negatively affected members of the black community. Another was when Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee during the Clarence Thomas hearing. There, Democrat senators used every dirty trick in the book to keep Thomas, a black man, from being sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice. Thank god they failed.
Biden has made several racist statements that are available for everyone to see on the web. He said that you had to have an Indian accent to enter a 7-11 or Duncan Doughnuts store. He said that Barrack Obama was a clean, articulate black man — a storybook — as though there weren’t any other clean, articulate black men. Biden’s latest comment was directly to a black man on that man’s show. Biden said that if this man didn’t know the difference between him and Trump, “you ain’t black”. All of these racist comments made by Biden have been given a pass by the national media. Can’t you just hear the media outcry if president Trump had said these things?
Remember when the Democrats were trying to impeach President Trump, falsely claiming that he had committed a quid pro quo with Ukraine? Well, it turns out that Joe Biden was caught on video actually committing a quid pro quo with Ukraine, leveraging our tax dollars while he served as vice president in the Obama administration. For those who don’t know, Biden’s son, Hunter, sat on the Burisma board of directors and was receiving over $83 thousand a month from them. Biden said he would withhold $1.5 billion in U.S. aid unless that prosecutor was fired. He gave Ukrainian government officials 6 hours to make up their minds and if they didn’t do as he asked, Ukraine would not get our taxpayer money. An obvious quid pro quo, yet again the national media gave Biden a pass. And what about the $1.5 billion that China “invested” with Hunter Biden’s company while Biden served as our VP? The national media yawned over that, as well.
The double standard is obvious to most, but I guess Trump Derangement Syndrome has caused some Americans to give Joe Biden a pass, along with the national media. It’s quite obvious that Biden isn’t presidential material. He could never withstand the continuous demands of the presidency as President Trump does every single day. Biden can’t even form a coherent thought. He’s campaigning from his basement, where he bumbles through statements written by his campaign staff. Again, the national media gives Biden a pass. They know Biden is not up to the task, but they so desperately want Trump out of office, they cover for him. I guess I’ll give Joe Biden a pass, too, and vote to reelect President Trump this coming Nov. 3. What will you do?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
