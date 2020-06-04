Editor: Black Lives Matter is coming to town this Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd, allegedly murdered by a white policeman and three other policemen who were subduing him as he resisted arrest.
From the looks of it, the officers were in the wrong. However, our system of justice must be upheld as these four men go through trial. I think we all agree that Mr. Floyd shouldn’t have died, and that the officer kneeling on his neck was clearly in the wrong. My concern is that Sgt. David Dorn, a 77-year-old retired black police officer, a sergeant with a distinguished 30-year career, also died this past week.
Sgt. Dorn was hired as security to protect a business from looting. The sergeant was shot in the head by a looter, who then live-streamed Sgt. Dorn’s death as the looter gleefully danced around the man. Sgt. Dorn died at the scene with no one coming to help him.
So, if black lives really matter to Black Lives Matter, where is their outcry for his murder? Where is the protest for his life? Where is Black Lives Matter’s outcry for the other two black police officers who have died since this protest began?
Some media organizations haven’t even reported on these deaths of black police officers. Why is that? Why is our city allowing this protest to proceed down our old downtown area on McCullough when the riots, burning and looting, have occurred in other cities in their downtown areas? I’m all for peaceful protest, but why take the chance of businesses already reeling from corona virus closures to hold this protest in our downtown area? What is the city thinking?
Black Lives Matter wants to defund the police. It’s on their website for those who care to look. Did you know that? They claim they want to end racism (a noble cause) — by any means necessary. I saw a video where a young white female was accosted by a Black Lives Matter member, who asked her if she knew she had white privilege. He then asked her to get down on her knees, admit that she had white privilege, and apologize, all while he live-streamed her response.
City leaders, move the protesters from our downtown area or make them protest on the grass area instead. Don’t let them potentially ruin businesses innocent of any crime. By the way, don’t all lives matter?
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.