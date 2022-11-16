Editor: I guess the Arizona people have spoken with the recent midterm election, not that I trust the results.

Isn’t it funny, the longer the vote counting is stretched out, it seems the Democrats always win and never the Republicans. Why is that?

Marylou Jones

You beat all, Kandi! Open your eyes! The voters are on to what the GOP has become, and they rejected it. Stop will the stolen election garbage!

