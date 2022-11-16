Editor: I guess the Arizona people have spoken with the recent midterm election, not that I trust the results.
Isn’t it funny, the longer the vote counting is stretched out, it seems the Democrats always win and never the Republicans. Why is that?
Democrats only think elections are fraudulant when Republicans win, and yet, when Democrats win the election, it is perfect. Conservatives who don’t trust elections and say so are called “election deniers.”
Democrats are called “truth seekers” when they question election results. Just ask Hillary Clinton, Stacy Abrams and other Democrat losers.
I guess the people who voted for Hobbs, Kelly and other democrats on the Arizona ballot really do like higher prices on goods and services, higher prices on gas, “woke” education in which it is more important to call someone by their “correct” pronoun than it is for students to learn reading, writing and arithmetic.
I guess people like drag queen story hour, drugs running rampant due to the wide open border, illegal aliens from countries all over the world swarming our borders, violent crime in every major city (including our little Lake Havasu), drug-addicted people defecating on our streets, human trafficking, global wars that may go nuclear, and politicians who are bought and paid for by special interests like big tech and big money. I doubt that America will survive another two years under Democrat rule.
It will become like every other Marxist hell hole in the world, with people like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates telling us what to think, eat, drink, drive, and that climate change is an existential threat to humanity — that is, unless the Liberal World Order totalitarians rule over us all.
Arizona is a blue state — and the people who pay the taxes to support the government will suffer for it.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
You beat all, Kandi! Open your eyes! The voters are on to what the GOP has become, and they rejected it. Stop will the stolen election garbage!
