Bone spurs
Editor: A letter from John Wensing in the May 19 Havasu News-Herald caught my eye since it was clearly referencing me as the “local conspiracy theorist” (a May 18 letter from Joe Thomas referred to me as “Conspiracy Queen,” which I like much better). But I digress.
In Mr. Wensing’s May 19 rant, he made reference to bone spurs that kept President Trump from serving in the Vietnam War. It reminded me of a hand-written letter that I recently received at my home address from a cowardly Trump-hater. The letter was unsigned and the return address was to a legislator in Iowa named Dean Fisher. I also received a second letter from the same deranged person, with a return address to another politician in Iowa named Roby Smith. Both letters were postmarked Minneapolis, MN. Interesting, huh? I wonder what letter writer here also has a home in Minneapolis with an obvious grudge against Trump and Iowa legislators? I’ll let you guess. The first handwritten letter contained an eight-page rant against Trump, along with several newspaper clippings with negative content about Trump (show me where you can find anything positive in the mainstream media about Trump). The handwritten note claimed Trump was a cowardly draft dodger because he received deferrals from serving in the Vietnam War. The cowardly letter writer ended his rant with a resounding “(expletive) Trump signoff. So much for intelligence.
Just to enlighten whoever may be interested in “Bone Spurs” Trump, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden also received deferments from serving in Vietnam. I’m betting the cowardly letter writer doesn’t know that. The written letter chastised me for voting for a draft-dodging coward. By this person’s standards, both Clinton and Biden are cowardly draft dodgers since they never served in Vietnam and received deferrals, just like Trump did. Clinton’s four deferrals were for education and Biden’s were for education and asthma. Interesting, huh?
I’m not afraid to voice my opinions, no matter how many local Democrats don’t like them and no matter how many handwritten letters I receive at my home address. God bless the citizens of Lake Havasu City and God bless America.
Kandi Finfrock
Kingman
