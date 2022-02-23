Editor: Jim Small, a guest columnist from the AZ Mirror, had an opinion article in the Feb. 16 Today’s News-Herald. In it, he condemned Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich for issuing a “flagrantly political legal opinion that all but dares Gov. Doug Ducey to declare a literal war and send troops to the border...” Imagine someone with political power wanting to defend our border and protect legal citizens from the invasion of illegal immigrants! Oh, the horror!
Apparently, Small does not understand that Brnovich realizes that this is a potential national security crisis and the federal government under Build Back Better Biden refuses to acknowledge or do anything about.
Small’s opinion reeks of disdain for anyone daring to defend Arizona’s wide open southern border. Does Small not realize that a monthly 150,000-plus stream of illegals (now totaling 2 million since Biden opened our southern border) is an invasion of America? Does Small know if these people are friendly to America since they are unchecked, unverified, and un-vaxxed? Does Small not know that Biden has secretly bused and flown these illegals to other American states and cities in the dark of night, thus aiding and abetting drug and human smuggling cartels and, in my opinion, committing treason? Does Small not know that thousands of American citizens are overdosing on the illegal drugs trafficked into our country? Does Small not know the financial burden unchecked illegal immigration has on social, medical, and educational services that should be reserved for legal American citizens? Does Small think that American taxpayers should foot the bill for all these illegal immigrants? Why does a native Arizonan like Small think that defending our southern border is a far-right extremist issue? Why does any American citizen think that defending our border is far right and extreme? We’d better get back to the basics and fix the broken immigration system that the far left is exploiting because they think these illegals will someday vote Democrat. Wake up, people. Wake up, Small.
Kandi Finfrock
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.